- May 19, 2019

Ooltewah, TN -- Caroljean Lucille Hurlbut, 85, of Ooltewah, TN, passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2019. Caroljean was an active member of Grace Baptist Church.

She is survived by her loving husband, Dwight Hurlbut; sons: Paul (Darcy) Hurlbut of Jamesville, WI, Barry (Denise) Hurlbut of Chattanooga, TN, and Bruce Hurlbut of Dalton, GA; brother, David Scull of San Francisco, CA; sister, Arthlynn Wormley of Aurora, IL; grandchildren: Keith, Jana, Bret, Heather, Emily, Adrian, Steven, and Lori; and 13 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Helen Scull.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 25 in the funeral home chapel with Dr. Bill Summers, Dr. Steve Euler, and Carmon Wolf officiating. The family will receive friends on Friday, May 24 from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Heritage Funeral Home, 7454 E. Brainerd Rd., Chattanooga, TN.

In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Gideons International at www.gideons.org or Tennessee Donor Association at www.tds.dcids.org/financial-contribution. Please visit www.heritagechattanooga.com to share words of comfort to the family.