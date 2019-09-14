November 14, 1935 - September 12, 2019

Elkhorn, WI -- Caroline "Carol" R. Reynolds, 83, of Elkhorn, WI, died peacefully surrounded by her family on Thursday, September 12, 2019, at her home. She was born November 14, 1935, in Chicago, IL. She was united in marriage to Robert "Bob" J. Reynolds on August 12, 1953, in Oak Park, IL. After 63 years of marriage, Bob preceded her in death on July 15, 2017. Carol and Bob were members of St. Patrick's Catholic Church and Lauderdale Lakes Yacht Club. Carol enjoyed volunteering for Meals on Wheels. She was a very competitive and avid tennis player. Carol and Bob loved to travel and to spend their winters in Florida.

Carol is survived by her four children: Jim (Sue) Reynolds of Westmont, IL, Tom Reynolds of Chardon, Ohio, Ken (Lori) Reynolds, and Karen Reynolds both of Elkhorn, WI; nine grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; four brothers; and sister.

Memorial Mass will be 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 107 W. Walworth St. Elkhorn, WI, with Fr. Oriol Regales officiating. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until service time at church on Wednesday. Private inurnment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Elkhorn, WI. Online guest book at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com. Arrangements completed by Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory of Elkhorn, WI.