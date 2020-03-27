October 28, 1928 - March 24, 2020
Clinton, WI -- Caroline B. Monroe, age 91, of Clinton, WI, died Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at Beloit Memorial Hospital. She was born October 28, 1928 to the late Edmund and Helen (Maertz) Warmuth in East Bristol, WI. Caroline married Douglas E. Monroe on September 28, 1948 in East Bristol. He preceded her in death on February 20, 1999. Caroline was a longtime and active member of St. Stephen's Catholic Church in Clinton and regularly volunteered at the Clinton Senior Center. She worked for many years as a cook in the Clinton School system and was very proud of her many years of service. Caroline enjoyed playing cards, visiting and especially her many meals at the famous Clinton Kitchen. She will be remembered for her honesty and her loyalty to her family and her faith.
She is survived by her four children: Donald (Gayle) Monroe, James (Marian Peters) Monroe, Judi (Alan) Larson and Bill (Becky) Monroe; her twelve grandchildren: Jennifer (Joe) Bradley (Erika), Brian (Lexi), Brian (Shaun), Katie, Luke (Lindsey), Laura (Mitch), Alison (Jeremy), Adam (Andrea), Kristin (Jeffrey), Lindsey (Dave) and Abby; twenty-three great-grandchildren; two brothers, Ralph and Jerry, a sister, Sally Enlenfeldt, a brother-in-law, Gordon Monroe; a sister-in-law, Francis Monroe; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and two sisters, Marie and Anna
A private Family Graveside service and burial is scheduled at the Clinton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Stephen's Catholic Church or the Clinton Public Library. Please share a memory or a condolence with the Monroe family on our website.
The family would like to thank the nurses and doctors at Beloit Memorial Hospital and her friend Dee for the care they gave our mother.