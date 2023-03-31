March 25, 1928 - March 27, 2023
Plover, WI - Caroline Angeline Gavin was granted eternal rest on March 27, 2023 at 12:40AM. She was born March 25, 1928 to John Adamski and Gertrude (King) Adamski in Buena Vista. She was one of 14 siblings.
She married the love of her life, Ruddy Gavin, on June 7, 1947. Ruddy started a new job with Jatco in Janesville, WI and they moved there and raised 4 children. On March 8, 1969 she became widowed and a new chapter of her life began. She received her GED and started a new job as head cook for the deli at Sentry Foods. She took much pride in her cooking and presentation of foods. She loved cooking and anyone who knew her will say she was an excellent cook. She retired after 20 years. Besides cooking she enjoyed bowling, dancing, traveling, and she really loved listening to Polka music. She also volunteered for Mercy hospital in Janesville Wisconsin. She adored her 10 grandchildren and her 19 Great-Grandchildren; her family was her most precious gift.
She is survived by her Sons; James (Nancy) Gavin, Randy (Jackie) Gavin, Rick (Stacy) Gavin, and her Daughter; Linda (Dene) Mueller. Her 10 Grand children; Darla (Steve) Knudsen, Karie Mueller, Erica (Brad) Hornburg, Becky Myhre, Melisa (Mark) Vierling, Michelle Skopec, James Gavin Jr, Rene (Kevin) Moran, Joshua Gavin, Jordan Gavin. Her 19 Great- Grandchildren; Jake Gavin, Joshua Moran, Jaime Moran, Sam Skopec, Cecelia Skopec, Gavin Vierling, Reese Vierling, Rory Vierling, Tatum Vierling, Hayden Gavin, Jack Gavin, Blake Knudsen, Faith Knudsen, Logan Knudsen, Mason Hornburg, Brooks Hornburg, Gracyn Myhre, Levi Myhre, and Sydney McCourt. She is also survived by her siblings; Leonard (Marie) Adamski, Lloyd Adamski, Ron (Arlene) Adamski, John (Mary) Adamski, Lorraine Bruegan, Evelyn Borhart, Rosha (Rick) Brzowski, Eleanor (Alois) Adamcyak, Mary (Mike) Dutkiewicz. Sister in law; Virginia Adamski, Sister in law Donna Adamski. Brother in law Duane Pamperin, and Alfred Gavin. And many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband Ruddy Gavin. Emil Adamski, Clarence Adamski, Buddy Brueggan, Jerry Bohart, Eileen Adamcyak Adamski, Jeanette Pamprin, Barney Gavin, Martha (Ostrowski) Gavin, Miron Gavin, Dorothy Gavin (Alfred), Dorothy Gavin Dombrowski, Bobby Gavin, Bonnie Gavin.
April 1, 2022 Caroline moved to Whispering Pines Lodge Assisted Living Facility in Plover. Where the Lord welcomed her home on March 27, 2023.
A Funeral Mass at St. Bronislava Catholic Church-3200 Plover Road, Plover will be held at a later date. Burial will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Janesville WI, at a later date. The Pisarski Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family. For online condolences please visit www.pisarskifuneralhome.com
