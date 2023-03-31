Caroline Angeline Gavin

March 25, 1928 - March 27, 2023

Plover, WI - Caroline Angeline Gavin was granted eternal rest on March 27, 2023 at 12:40AM. She was born March 25, 1928 to John Adamski and Gertrude (King) Adamski in Buena Vista. She was one of 14 siblings.

To plant a tree in memory of Caroline Gavin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.