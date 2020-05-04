June 21, 1944 - May 01, 2020
Gresham -- Carole Jean Kindness, age 75, of Gresham, passed away peacefully at The Cottages surrounded by her family on Friday, May 01, 2020. Carole was born on June 21, 1944 in Baraboo, WI to the late Lyle and Margaret (Wilcox) Weiland. She graduated from Janesville High School in 1962. On October 10, 1980, Carole was united in marriage to her soulmate Elliott Kindness who preceded her in death in 2000. She worked at North Star Casino for many years. In her leisure, she enjoyed listening to country music, especially Tim McGraw. She also was an avid reader, reading just about anything. Her favorites being local newspapers and tabloids. She treasured spending time with her "grandbabies" Carly, Marti, Bristol, Aubree, and Scarlett. She also loved being pampered by her granddaughter Melissa. Her devotion and love for her family was extraordinary. Carole had a vivacious personality. She always made people laugh with her sarcastic and sassy sense of humor.
Carole is survived by her daughter, Michelle Ritchie of Green Bay; her son, Mike (Lisa) Rebman of Edgerton; her grandchildren: Melissa (Sam), Billy (Tiffany), Jolene, James, Johnny, Karissa (Michael), Carly, and Marti; her great-grandchildren: Bristol, Aubree, Scarlett, William, Olivia, Kamden, Remi, Andi, and Daisy; and her sister, Sandra Olson of Arkansas. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Elliott; her parents, Lyle and Margaret Weiland; and her brother-in-law, Grant Olson.
A celebration of life will be held at Swedberg Funeral Home in Gresham at a later date. Burial will be in Oneida Methodist Cemetery.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at The Cottages for the wonderful care given to Carole.