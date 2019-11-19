April 13, 1942 - November 14, 2019

Delavan, WI -- Carole A. Colombe, age 77, of Delavan, passed away on Thursday, November 14, 2019, at her home in Delavan. She was born in Delavan, on April 13, 1942, to Lyle and Irene (Bromley) Morgan. She worked for many years at Lakelawn, Millies, and Jeninga Brothers. Carole enjoyed rose gardens and painting bird houses. She was active with the Delavan Methodist Church, Meals on Wheels, and volunteering with seniors at the Walworth County Fair.

Carole is survived by her three children: Cheryl Schmidt, of East Troy, Ken Colombe, of Delavan, and Steve (Julie) Colombe, of NV; five grandchildren: Karen, Derek, Mark, Anthony, and Jacob; a brother, Ronald; and many nieces and nephews.

Carole is preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Beverly and Dorothy; and four brothers: James "Red", Roger, William, and Richard.

Memorial Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, November 25, 2019, at Delavan United Methodist Church, 213 S. 2nd Street in Delavan. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday at the church. Monroe Funeral Home in Delavan is assisting the family.