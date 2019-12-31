October 31, 1927 - December 28, 2019

Evansville, WI -- Carol Virginia Elmer, age 92, died peacefully Saturday December 28, 2019 at Kettle Park Senior Living in Stoughton Wisconsin, surrounded by her family. She was born on October 31, 1927, the daughter of Roy and Gwendolyn (Blood) Peach. Carol married Donald "Jake" Elmer on February 28, 1945 in Brodhead, WI, and he preceded her in death on December 17, 2010. She worked for several local businesses over the years, that included the bakery at Chapin's Grocery, and in the Grange Mall, and also Rose Connection flower shop. But most of her life, she spent working on the family farm alongside her husband, Jake. She enjoyed dancing - especially polkas, going on bus trips, listening to live music in Branson MO, Crystal Grand in the Wisconsin Dells, and attending Performing Arts shows. She was also a member of the Ladies of the Moose Club. Carol enjoyed watching the Milwaukee Brewers, cooking, and most of all taking care of everyone around her. She loved her family and the time they spent together and she loved watching her grandchildren participating in their sporting events. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.

She is survived by her children, Lavonne Rowley, Donna (Brian) Dillman both of Evansville; her grandchildren: Michele Rowley, Marci Rowley, Mitch Rowley, Jason (Amy) Dillman, Amy Weisman, Taylor Dillman, Dylan Dillman, and Mack (Mickala) Dillman; great-grandchildren: Mickaela Below, Marquia Below, Colby Rowley, Hailey Rowley, Zhander Rowley, Avery Weisman, Ace Weisman; and a brother, Robert Peach of Evansville; several nieces and nephews; and her beloved dog, Bella. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jake; and sisters: Joyce, Josephine and Alice.

Funeral services will be held at 12 noon on Friday, January 3, 2020 at Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home Evansville with Reverend Annette Haak officiating. Burial will follow in Maple Hill Cemetery Evansville. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Friday at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at Wardhurtley.com