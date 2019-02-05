Carol T. Williams

June 3, 1949 - January 28, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Carol T. Williams, age 69, of Janesville, died Monday, January 28, 2019 in Waukegan, IL, after a courageous battle with multiple sclerosis. She was born in Janesville on June 3, 1949, the daughter of Kermit and Dorothea (Teich) Halford. Carol graduated from Janesville High School in 1967, and attended UW-Whitewater. She married Ed Williams, and together they had two sons. She previously worked at Sears and the Janesville Public Library. Carol was a very determined person, she will be remembered for her ability to get things done despite her illness.

Carol is survived by her two sons, Brett and Scott (Bethany); six grandchildren; sister-in-law, Josie Halford; a niece and a nephew. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her brother, Douglas Halford.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Milton Lawns Memorial Park Chapel, 2200 Milton Avenue, Janesville. The family was assisted by Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville.

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse