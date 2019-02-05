June 3, 1949 - January 28, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Carol T. Williams, age 69, of Janesville, died Monday, January 28, 2019 in Waukegan, IL, after a courageous battle with multiple sclerosis. She was born in Janesville on June 3, 1949, the daughter of Kermit and Dorothea (Teich) Halford. Carol graduated from Janesville High School in 1967, and attended UW-Whitewater. She married Ed Williams, and together they had two sons. She previously worked at Sears and the Janesville Public Library. Carol was a very determined person, she will be remembered for her ability to get things done despite her illness.

Carol is survived by her two sons, Brett and Scott (Bethany); six grandchildren; sister-in-law, Josie Halford; a niece and a nephew. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her brother, Douglas Halford.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Milton Lawns Memorial Park Chapel, 2200 Milton Avenue, Janesville. The family was assisted by Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville.