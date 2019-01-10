November 8, 1949 - January 7, 2019
Janesville, WI -- Carol S. Tirpak, age 69, passed away on Monday, January 7, 2019, at Agrace Hospice & Palliative Care. She was born in Elgin, IL on November 8, 1949, the daughter of Frank E. and Harriet (Kane) Cone. She married Michael Tirpak on November 15, 1981, in Wilkes Barre, PA. She was a 1967 graduate of Wauconda High School, and trained as a Registered Nurse at St. Francis Hospital in Evanston, IL, earning her diploma and cap in 1969. She worked in Colorado, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Pennsylvania. Carol moved to Janesville in 1988 and spent many fulfilling years working at Beloit Memorial Hospital. She had a lifelong interest in healthcare, and was able to contribute in areas of Palliative Care, especially pain management, and worked in the oncology department. She also involved herself in end-of-life care, working in the local hospice industry. She finished her career working in Beloit Hospital's Intensive Care Unit.
Carol is survived by her husband, Michael; daughter, Stephanie (Scott) Kaurin; four grandchildren: Cleadora McCreery, Cayleigh, Ava, and Mila Kaurin; sisters, Barbara Kaiser and Sandra Cone; and many other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Alyson Michelle Tirpak Burn; and brothers, Michael Charles Cone and Frank Cone, III.
A Funeral Service will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday, January 11, 2019, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY. A visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until the time of the service on Friday at the Funeral Home. Memorials are preferred to Agrace Hospice Care. For online obituary and registry: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
