Carol Pregont

March 7, 1933 - March 4, 2019

Sarasota, FL/formerly Janesville, WI -- Carol (McCartney) Pregont, age 85, of Sarasota, FL, and formerly of Janesville, WI, passed away peacefully in Sarasota on March 4, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Jack Pregont, and a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend. Carol was born March 7, 1933 on the family farm near Milton, WI. She graduated from Milton High School, and then from the University of Wisconsin in 1954, with a Bachelor of Science in Home Economics. She will be remembered as a wonderful cook, homemaker and golfer. She was very supportive of her husband Jack when he left Parker Pen to start Prent Corporation in 1967, and she was an active board member for many years. After their retirement, she and Jack enjoyed their summers at Duck Lake and winters in Sarasota, where they loved to entertain family and friends.

Carol is survived by her three children: Dan (Leann) Pregont of Watersmeet, MI, Ann (Jim) Johnson of Janesville, and Sarasota, FL, and Joe (Tina) Pregont of Janesville; eight grandchildren: Dan (Erin) Pregont, Christy Pregont, Rachel (Daniel) Andres, Joe (Jordanne) Pregont, Michael Pregont, Jennifer Johnson, Bill (Cassie) Johnson, and Charlie (Shelby) Johnson; nine great-grandchildren; a brother, Mel (Carol) McCartney, and two sisters-in-law, Jean McCartney and Mary Farley. Carol was preceded in death by her parents, Merle and Alice (Yale) McCartney; her brother, Tom McCartney; and her husband, Jack Pregont.

A memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at ST. WILLIAM CATHOLIC CHURCH in Janesville; with visitation from 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass. Interment will follow to Mount Olivet Catholic Cemetery. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, The Salvation Army or ECHO, Inc. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family. For online condolences: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com