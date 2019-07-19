Carol Marie David

August 1, 1948 - July 9, 2019

Milton, WI -- Carol Marie (Tremain) David, age 70, of Milton, WI, passed away on July 9, 2019 at Agrace Center for Hospice and Palliative in Janesville, WI. She was born on August 1, 1948 in Iron Mountain, MI, to Frank and Marie (Brandt) Tremain. She graduated from Beloit Memorial high school in 1966, earned her associate degree from UW Rock County in 1976. She finished her education with a bachelor's degree from Milton College in 1978. On June 16, 1984, she was united in marriage to Arthur L. David at Saint John's Lutheran Church in Milton. Carol was employed over the years by Bendix Corp, Milton High School and Space Saver Corporation. She was a member of Roxbury Church of Christ, Janesville, and a former member of Saint John's Lutheran, Milton, where she attended Bible study groups in each of those churches. Carol had 8 pleasant years with Silver Sneakers at the Janesville Athletic Club. She enjoyed taking care of Booties and Buddy her dogs, traveling all over the U.S. with her family, and visiting with family and friends. She had many friends who stood by her side during her illness, and who faithfully visited her.

She is survived by her brother, Francis (Kathy) Tremain of Milton; sister-in-law, Mary Borrmann of Alexander, NC and Ted Phaff of Lyndon Station, WI; she is further survived by a nieces and nephews: Vicki (Steve) Rogers, Mark (Roseann) Tremain, Becky (Jim) Hessenauer, Jody (Carol) Brenning, Louis (Sue) Brenning, and Charlene (Mark) Maaske. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Arthur; niece, Vicky Tremain; and brother, Don Borrmann.

A memorial service will take place on Monday, July 22, 2019, at 4:30 p.m. at the Roxbury Church of Christ, 2103 Roxbury Road, Janesville. Friends may visit with the family from 3:30 p.m. until time of service. Inurnment will take place at Evergreen Cemetery, Fort Atkinson. Memorials to Agrace Hospice of Janesville would be appreciated.

The family would like to thank all the staff at Agrace, for the caring and good attention she received, and also Pastor Chuck, and Pastor Jon, for their many visits and prayers.