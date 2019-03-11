December 25, 1928 - March 9, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Carol M. Turner, age 90, of Janesville, died Saturday at Agrace Hospice. She was born December 25, 1928, in Janesville, the daughter of Leon and Hilda (Goede) Crosby. Carol married Floyd Heenan in 1947, he died in 1978. She later married Robert G. Turner, he died on March 15, 2001. Carol had been employed at Fairview Florist and was a Shaklee distributer for many years. She was a member of St. Paul's Ev. Lutheran Church, the Moose Club, and the Janesville Senior Citizens Center.

Carol is survived by three daughter's: Linda Schultz, and Denise (Peter) Skelly both of Janesville, and Wendy (John) Grams of Fleming Island, FL; five grandchildren: Randy Schultz, Heidi Schultz, Fawn (Duffy) Dillion, Cullen Grams, and Hadley Grams; five great grandchildren; step daughter, Jan Berg; siblings: Wesley Crosby of Janesville, Gloria Higgins of Watertown, Norma (Ray) Bushaw of Janesville, Leonard (Geneva) Crosby of Ft Wayne, and Richard (Pat) Crosby of Jefferson.

Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at St. Pauls Ev. Lutheran Church, with Rev Dan Decker presiding. Interment will be in Oak Hill Cemetery. Friends may call on Tuesday from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. at St. Paul's Ev. Lutheran Church Lasting Memorials may be made to Agrace Hospice or St. Paul's Ev. Lutheran Church. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family. For online condolences: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com