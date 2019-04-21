May 24, 1943 - April 15, 2019

Dodgeville, WI -- Carol M. Graul, age 75, of Dodgeville formally of Janesville, WI, passed away peacefully at Bloomfield Manor nursing home in Dodgeville on Tuesday, April 15, 2019. Carol was born on May 24, 1943, to Fritz and Eldora (Hamre) Strampe, and she was an only child. She did, however, have a lifelong friend, Penny Morford, who was like a sister to her. Carol graduated from Janesville Senior High school in 1961. She married Bernard J. Graul on June 29, 1968, and they had three children: Carol (Leo) Flynn, Bernard (Heather) Graul, and Inga (Paula Trumm) Graul. She had four grandchildren and one grand dog: Skye, Autumn and Angel Flynn, Brandon Graul and Buster Trumm Graul; and two great-grandsons, Ashton and Archer. Carol considered her biggest accomplishments in her life were her children. She was proud of them and she loved them, she lit up when she saw them and their kids.

Carol enjoyed teaching Bible and Sunday school as a young adult until long after she was married. She loved being around children, and most of her jobs revolved around children. She worked for the Dodgeville Public Library, and Dodgeville Elementary School. Her real niche was found when she worked at Ingleside nursing home, where she worked as an activity assistant. Carol worked with Alzheimer patients, and she really enjoyed that job, finding the most rewarding to help patients on their worst days become less confused. Carol also worked at Culligan, and as a cashier at Dodgeville IGA, Walmart and Piggly Wiggly. She really loved working around people - her smile and laughter will be missed by many people. Carol enjoyed spending time at Governor Dodge State Park, going on walks, watching movies, and spending time with family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Fritz and Eldora; her husband, Bernard; and lifelong friend, Penny Morford.

Per Carol's request, there will be no funeral. The time that you would have spent at the funeral, do something fun with your family in memory of our mother.

