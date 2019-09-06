December 15, 1926 - September 3, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Carol M. Austin, age 92, passed away on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at Cedar Crest Retirement Community. She was born in Pewaukee Township on December 15, 1926, the daughter of Roy and Ella (Hall) Dibble. She married Franklin Austin on September 1, 1945, in Waukesha. A typical farm couple, Carol and Franklin operated Austin Farms Incorporated, one of the first hybrid seed corn producers in southern Wisconsin. They also pursued numerous other interests. Both were involved in Masonic and related organizations, traveling widely throughout the southern and eastern U.S., achieving positions of leadership. They also enjoyed a significant collection of rocks and minerals, fashioning them into jewelry and specimen pieces. Carol was also active in her church, Asbury United Methodist Church, where a highlight of her week was getting together with her good friend, Karlene Bold, counting the weekly offerings.

After 59 years of marriage, Franklin died in 2004. Carol was also preceded in death by both of her brothers, Ben and Wesley Dibble; as well as by her sister, Marion. She is survived by her children: Nancy (Rick) Steinmetz, Donald Austin, and Howard (Beth) Austin; and two grandchildren, Kimberly (Tom) Anderson, and Kevin (Charlene Felkley) Fode. She is fondly remembered by numerous other family members and friends. Special mention should be made of Ken and Violet Iverson, who have become family of choice.

Visitation will be at Cedar Crest Saturday, September 7, 2019, beginning at 12 p.m., noon, followed by a memorial service at 1 p.m. Long ago, Carol decided she would donate her body to medical science. Eventually her remains will be cremated, at which time internment will be in Oak Hill Cemetery. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family. For online condolences: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer donations be made to the Humane Society, Agrace Hospice, Asbury United Methodist Church, or Cedar Crest.