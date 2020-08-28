July 23, 1931 - August 25, 2020
Clinton, WI -- Carol Louise Schutt was born July 23, 1931 in Kankakee, IL, to Lyall Wheeler and Marion (McCormick) Beedy. She passed away on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Willowick Assisted Living in Clinton. Carol began her life living on the Ash Grove Dairy farm in Manteno, IL, a commercial dairy operated by her paternal grandparents, Verner and Elizabeth Beedy. Her father, Lyall, bought his own farm close to the dairy when Carol was old enough to attend Beedy School, a school that had been named for her great-grandfather, Henry Beedy, who had donated the land to build the school. Lyall eventually moved his family to Huntley, IL, and finally to Darien, WI in 1946, where Carol attended Darien High School, graduating in 1948. She married Richard (Dick) Schutt on St Patrick's Day in 1950, and they continued in the farm life, buying their own farm south of Sharon, WI in 1963. Dick Schutt preceded her in death in October 2019.
Carol worked at Admiral Corp in Harvard, IL, for several years while also running the small farm with her husband, making lifelong friends while working there. Dick and Carol began a larger farming and trucking operation in the early 80's, and operated along with their son, Richard "Charlie" Schutt, Jr. until the fall of 2019. Carol was a lifelong Packer fan, inheriting the love of football and the Packers from her father. Many a Sunday afternoon was spent in front of the TV, watching the Packers, and yelling loud enough for the dog to run for cover and for a visiting farming neighbor standing in the farmyard to ask Dick if Carol was alright, Dick responding she's fine she's just watching football.
In their middle age, Dick and Carol loved to travel to visit extended family, or head south for sightseeing. Carol was a social person who loved spending time gabbing with her friends, everyone in the farm neighborhood knew they could drop by the farm for a chat. Carol loved to watch her daily soap, Days of our Lives, and pity the person who would interrupt that daily drama, at least until the VCR was invented. Carol and her granddaughter, Julie, would critique the latest drama on that show with gusto. Carol did a lot of ceramics as a hobby, and these were handed down to family members to treasure.
Carol's ancestral roots are deep, her ancestors Thomas and Joseph Rogers came over on the Mayflower. She also has ancestors that fought in the Revolutionary War. Carol loved to hear stories of her ancestry. The Beedy line comes from the Isle of Jersey, no surprise then that her father Lyall Beedy won a statewide award in Illinois for his dairy herd.
Carol was very close to her sisters-in-law, Eloise and Barb, and spent many happy hours gallivanting and chatting with her two 'sisters', sharing both grief and happiness. Carol was a farm girl her whole life, never lived in 'town', and was a lifelong dog lover. Dick and Carol both transferred their work ethic to all of their children. She was very proud of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and loved hearing stories of their adventures and misadventures. She will be missed greatly by her many friends and family. She grieved greatly for the loss of many friends in recent years. She is in Heaven now, and having a good old gabfest around the kitchen table once again.
Carol is survived by her children: Patricia (Taylor) Smith, Peggy Schutt, James (Aileen) Schutt, and Richard "Charlie" (Pam) Schutt, Jr.; nine grandchildren: Joshua, Julie, Jeremiah, Erika, Mackenzie, Cecelia, Travis, Amanda, Renee; 15 great-grandchildren: Kieran, Cora, Ana, Owen, Noah, Shelby, Sawyer, Harrison, Charlotte, Alexandra, Trinity, Piper, Paxton, Porter, Halle; as well as several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Schutt; brother, David; and half-sister, Marjorie.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 12 Noon at Toynton's Walworth Funeral Home, 328 Kenosha St., Walworth, WI. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery in Sharon. Memorial contributions may be given to Lakeland Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 1000, Elkhorn, WI 53121. For more information visit www.ToyntonFuneralHome.com or call 262-275-2171