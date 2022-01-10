Janesville, WI - Carol Louise Perkins, age 72, of Janesville, passed away on January 3, 2022, after a brief illness. She was the daughter of Palmer and Violet (Clift) Hoium and was born on January 17, 1949, in Viroqua, WI. She attended Rockford Boylan High School. Carol married Max Perkins on January 21, 1967, and they were married for 49 years until his passing in December of 2016. Carol worked at JCPenney for some years, but was mostly a stay-at-home mother and a second mother to many of the neighborhood kids. She was a member of the Roxbury Church of Christ. Carol loved scrapbooking, spending time with her grandkids, and attending their sporting events. She enjoyed her "quiet" time at their place up north and visiting the local Amish stores. She followed all the state sport teams, but was especially fond of The Greek Freak and Christian Yelich.
She is survived by her 3 sons: Brad (Karla) Perkins, Steve (Rebecca) Perkins, and Chad (Melissa) Perkins all of Janesville; 9 grandchildren: Meghan, Mitchell, Ethan, Bradan, Connor, Tyler, Ian and Maxem Perkins, and Delaney Schoenenberger; great granddaughter, Kenadee; 3 siblings: Janet Zimmer, Paulette Mullen, and Brenda Schuh; and many nieces, nephews and other extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her loving husband; parents; sisters: Evelyn, Beatrice, and Margaret; and 7 brothers: Bernard, Orville, Melvin, Paul, Laverne "Skip", Ralph, and Alan "Butch".
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 14, 2022, at the ROXBURY CHURCH OF CHRIST. Interment will be in the Viola Cemetery in Viola, WI on January 15, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. A visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 13, 2022, at the SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY and again from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service on Friday, at the Church. For