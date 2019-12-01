Carol L. Plante (Prochaska)

June 2, 1932 - November 30, 2018

Janesville, WI -- Carol L. Plante, age 86, of Janesville, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 30th, 2018 at Agrace Hospice and Palliative Care Center, Janesville. We were able to tell her how much all of her children and family loved her, and how appreciative we were for all that she did. She was intensely dedicated to her world view and lived her life in dedication to her beliefs. May she rest in peace, "I took His hand when I heard Him call." Carol was born on June 2, 1932 in Sheldon, WI, to Peter and Mary (Mohr) DeBruin to a hardworking rural dairy farmer family. She married James C. Prochaska on August 4, 1951. They raised nine children and two "adopted" children; K. Andreah Briarmoon of Janesville, Kevin (Laura) J. Prochaska of Poplar, Bonita (Roy) L. Martin of Poplar, Janette P. Graumann of Janesville, Randal L. Prochaska of Briggsville, Mark A Prochaska of Clinton, Lynnette (David) A. Zeilinger of Afton, Jodeen(Greg) M. Higgenbothem of Madison, Kurt (Julie) J. Prochaska of Janesville, Patricia (Gary) R. Polglaze, and Michael R. Grinde. Later, she married Joseph Plante. Carol was very involved in numerous community and church organizations. She loved to garden, raising most of our food, and numerous flower gardens. She enjoyed traveling. We don't know how much she actually enjoyed camping, but she made that experience as comfortable as possible for us during our summer adventures growing up. She was a gifted seamstress, making most of our clothing (yes, we endured the trend of matching outfits). And she made beautiful, imaginative, and useful gifts for everyone. She later returned to college, receiving her degree to provide counseling, which she practiced for many years.

She is survived by three sisters; Patricia (Donald) Dressel of Minnesota, Diane (John) Krueger of California, and Tina Rankin of Milwaukee; 30 grandchildren, Micah, Raychel, Nathan, Jared, Paula, Esther, James, Kevin, Carolyn, Peter, Rebecca, Paul, Erick, Leah, Emily, Rudy, William, Kyle, Andrea, Chad, Kirah, Krista, Jessica, Alisha, Miranda, Christopher, Stephanie, Angel, Amanda, and April; 29 great-grandchildren, and many other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, and older brother Gerry, and Joseph Plante.

A visitation was held at All Faiths Funeral Home, Janesville, WI December 5th, 2018. Funeral services were at 12 noon, and burial followed at Town of Rock Cemetery, W. Cemetery Road, Janesville, 53548. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Children Relief Network or Agrace Hospice.

Be not burdened with times of sorrow. I wish you the sunshine of tomorrow.

My life's been full, I savored much. Good friends, good times, and loved ones touch.

Carol's family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Agrace Hospice Inpatient Unit in Janesville for their gifted and compassionate care, comfort and support provided to Carol and to her family. We are deeply grateful.