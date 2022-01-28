Janesville, WI - Carol L. (Leikness) Vike, age 87, of Janesville, passed away on January 19, 2022 at Agrace Hospice and Palliative Care Center. She was born in Stoughton, Wisconsin on June 26, 1934; the daughter of Conrad and Selma (Veland) Leikness. Carol graduated from Stoughton High School, and enjoyed cooking, bingo and getting together with family and friends. She was extremely proud of her Norwegian heritage and Lutheran Faith. Carol will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
She is survived by her four children: Richard J. (Barbara) Vike Jr., Susan (Gordon) Vetos, Peggy (Gary) Milam and Julie (Robert) Stephenson; brother, David (Phyllis) Leikness; sister, Janice Schnack; 14 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; 4 great great grandchildren; and many extended family members and friends. Carol is preceded in death by her parents; son, Michael Vike; brothers, Gerald Leikness and Roger Leikness; sisters: Lorraine Anderson, Leona Suchomel, Paula Merchant, Jane Kalish, Arlene Gulseth and Sonya Olsen; and her great granddaughter, Natia Hagar.
A celebration of her life will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at the JANESVILLE ELK'S LODGE. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting her family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
