November 21, 1943 - September 7, 2019
Westmoreland, KS -- Carol L. Burns, 75, of Westmoreland, KS, passed away Saturday, September 7, 2019. Carol was born in Manhattan, KS on November 21, 1943, to Lucille (Demmer) and Jess Harold, Jr. On February 15, 1969, she married William "Pat" Burns. She was a teacher Loving Arms Preschool, at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church in Janesville, WI.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 14th at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church in Wamego, KS, the family will receive friends prior to the service at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Mt Calvary Lutheran Church- Youth Group, 17535 Say Rd Wamego, KS 66547. Arrangements have been entrusted to Carlson's Irvin-Parkview Funeral Home and Cremation.