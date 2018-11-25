Carol Joyce Okray

November 7, 1938 - November 16, 2018

Janesville, WI -- Carol Joyce Okray, age 80, of Janesville, passed away at Our House Memory Care in Janesville, on November 16, 2018. Carol was born on November 7, 1938, in Stevens Point, WI, the daughter of Victor and Irene (Montgomery) Okray. She graduated from UW-Stevens Point, and was employed in Stevens Point as a dental hygienist. After moving to Janesville, she was employed as a day care teacher by the YMCA and Child's First at First Lutheran Church. Carol enjoyed knitting, sewing, gardening and especially loved her pets.

Surviving are nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Robert Okray; and her sister, Mary Bennett.

Services will be held Wednesday, November 28, 2018, at Noon, at Milton Lawns Memorial Park Chapel, 2200 Milton Avenue, Janesville. Visitation will be in the chapel from 11 a.m. until noon Wednesday. Entombment will follow in the Milton Lawns Mausoleum. The family is being assisted by Henke-Clarson Funeral Home (608) 741-1713

