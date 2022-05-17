Brodhead, WI - Brodhead - Carol Jean Popanz, age 82, passed away on May 8, 2022 at the Pleasant View Nursing Home in Monroe, WI.
Carol was born in Brodhead on April 13, 1940, the daughter of Charles and Violet (Bratzke) Schuman.
Carol worked for many years as the hostess for the Village Inn in Footville, prior to her retirement. She enjoyed traveling, crocheting, knitting and fishing. She also enjoyed watching the Packers, Badgers, and Brewers and gathering with friends at the river.
Carol is survived by her 2 sons, Randy (Laurie) Sommerfeldt and Harold (Kathy) Peetoom II; 5 grandchildren, Aaron (Kaitlin) Bevars, Bradley Bevars, Braydon Sommerfeldt, Violet Peetoom and Sophie Peetoom; 4 great grandchildren, Hunter, Hayden, Colton and Adelyn; 3 brothers, Bill (Cassie) Schuman, Phillip (Sharon) Schuman and Bruce (LeAnne) Schuman and several nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
Carol is preceded in death by her parents, a daughter, Janelle Bevars in 2017, a brother, Roger (Marcy) Schuman and a special friend, Harry Schultz.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to the family in Carol's memory.
A Celebration of Carol's life will be held on Sunday, May 22, 2022 at the DL Newcomer Funeral Home, 1105 E. 9th Avenue in Brodhead WI from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM.