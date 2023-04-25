Carol Jean "Kelly" Rudd

April 23, 1924 - January 31, 2023

Janesville, WI - Carol Jean "Kelly" Chapman Rudd, a long-time Janesville, WI resident passed away surrounded by family January 31, 2023 at Island Shores Retirement Community in Neenah, WI. She was born April 23, 1924, in South Wayne, WI, the daughter of Jay William and Ida Ruth (Jones) Chapman. She graduated from South Wayne High School in 1942. She attended Cornell College in Mt. Vernon, IA, and the University of Wisconsin-Madison, from which she was graduated with a major in Home Economics Education and a minor in Science. She was a member of Alpha Gamma Delta sorority. While attending summer school in Madison and on a picnic at Lake Mendota's Picnic Point, she met Cpl. Clarence Rudd from Gainesville, Texas, who was stationed at Truax Field before leaving for the European Theater during World War II.