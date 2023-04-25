Carol Jean "Kelly" Rudd

Janesville, WI - Carol Jean "Kelly" Chapman Rudd, a long-time Janesville, WI resident passed away surrounded by family January 31, 2023 at Island Shores Retirement Community in Neenah, WI. She was born April 23, 1924, in South Wayne, WI, the daughter of Jay William and Ida Ruth (Jones) Chapman. She graduated from South Wayne High School in 1942. She attended Cornell College in Mt. Vernon, IA, and the University of Wisconsin-Madison, from which she was graduated with a major in Home Economics Education and a minor in Science. She was a member of Alpha Gamma Delta sorority. While attending summer school in Madison and on a picnic at Lake Mendota's Picnic Point, she met Cpl. Clarence Rudd from Gainesville, Texas, who was stationed at Truax Field before leaving for the European Theater during World War II.
They were married June 29, 1946, in South Wayne United Methodist Church. They lived in Middleton, where she taught at Middleton High School while Clarence attended the University on a G.I. scholarship. After his graduation, they moved to South Wayne where he joined the Chapman Lumber Company. Among her activities she had many volunteer positions at the Methodist Church, including Sunday School Superintendent. They moved to Janesville in 1956. While there, she was a charter member of the Salvation Army Auxiliary; served on the Boards of the American Association of University Women, Cedar Crest Retirement Community (18 years), and the Southeastern District of the Methodist Church (7 years); was a 50+-year member of Cargill United Methodist Church, where she served on many committees; and was a member of P.E.O. Chapters CK in Janesville and BT in Neenah. She taught summer school Home Economics at the Wisconsin State School for the Visually Handicapped. After her husband's death, she owned and operated C. L. Rudd Construction, Inc., until her retirement. She then became Executive Director of the South Central Wisconsin Builders Association.
She was an avid bridge player, garment sewist, quilter, knitter and reader. Her travels included many camping trips in the United States as well as trips to Hawaii, the Panama Canal, South America, the Bahamas, China, and Europe.
She was predeceased by her husband and parents, in-laws James and Vira Rudd, sister and brother-in-law Geraldine and Jim Gordee, sister-in-law and husband Frances and Bill Colwell, granddaughter Farrah Friest (Matt) Stender, special aunt Lela Jones Gross, and dear friend Joan Neeno.
She is survived by children Janet (Eric) Friest, Menomonie, WI; June (Paul) Damrow, Roseville, MN; and James (Deb) Rudd, Neenah, WI; grandchildren Matt (Missy) Friest, Kelly (Dan) Kueffer, Tim (Jill) Damrow, Julie (special friend Matt Fierst) and Greg Rudd; great-grandchildren Mackayla and Mackenzie Friest; Tessa, Tori and Colt Stender; Levi and Charlotte Kueffer; and Taya Damrow; great-great-grandson Oliver Sallee; sister and brother-in-law Betty and Duane Teuscher; three nieces and four nephews.
Visitation will be held from 9:30 to 11 a.m. on Friday, April 28, 2023, at CARGILL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 2000 Wesley Avenue, Janesville, with a memorial service to follow at 11 a.m. Rev. Steve Scott will officiate. A luncheon will follow at the church. Private burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cedar Crest, 1702 S. River Rd., Janesville, WI 53546; the Salvation Army Food Pantry, 514 Sutherland Ave., Janesville, WI 53545; Cargill United Methodist Church, 2000 Wesley Ave., Janesville, WI 53545; or Island Shores Senior Living, 131 E. North Water St., Neenah, WI 54956. The family is being assisted by HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME, Janesville. Online condolences may be sent to www.henkeclarson.com.
A special thanks to the staff and caregivers of Island Shores, Thedacare's Rebecca Philpot, and Thedacare Hospice for their kind and compassionate care.
