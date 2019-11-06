April 15, 1944 - October 31, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Carol J. Vitaioli, age 75, of Janesville, formerly of Edgerton and Chicago, passed away on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at Willowick Assisted Living Facility in Clinton, WI. She was born in Chicago on April 15, 1944, the daughter of Joseph and Dorothy (Cahill) Palmissano. Carol was married to her loving and devoted husband, Mario A. Vitaioli, in Chicago at Our Lady of the Angels in 1964, and together they were blessed with three children: Anthony, Jocelyn, and Mario. Carol and Mario owned and operated Mario's Pizza in both Edgerton and Janesville from 1977 to 1989. Carol was a proud Chicago Cubs fan, and enjoyed the special memories she made with family through the years. She will be remembered as a kindhearted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend.

Carol is survived by her husband, Mario A. Vitaioli; children: Anthony (Sheri) Vitaioli, Jocelyn (Ryan) McFadden, and Mario J. Vitaioli; grandchildren: Emily Vitaioli, Gunnar and Gabrielle McFadden, and Sophia and Isabella Vitaioli; siblings, Diane Cibelli and Joseph Palmissano Jr.; and extended family members and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents.

A memorial visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME; with a time of prayer at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to: Agrace Hospice and Palliative Care, 2901 N. Wright Rd., Janesville, WI, 53546, www.agrace.org. For online guestbook and condolences, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com

The family would like to express their heartfelt appreciation for all of the caregivers who supported Carol over the years. Especially her friends at Inclusa, Willowick, Agrace Hospice Care, and Diane and Al Carlson.