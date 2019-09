July 14, 1948 - August 28, 2019

Edgerton, WI -- Carol J. (Karasek) Tesar, age 71, of Edgerton, passed away peacefully at home in her sleep from metastatic breast cancer on Wednesday, August 28, 2019.

A celebration of her life is pending. A complete obituary will be published at a later date.

