November 13, 1934 - October 24, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Carol J. Casey, age 84, of Janesville, died on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care Center in Janesville. She was born in Milwaukee, WI on November 13, 1934, the only child of the late Eugene and Evelyn Kuhns. On August 14, 1954, she married James C. Casey and he predeceased her on July 23, 1993. Carol is a member of First Lutheran Church in Janesville. Carol and her family lived in Whitewater on Rice Lake before she moved to Janesville in 1990. In her younger years, Carol worked as a hairdresser and as a dog groomer. Carol hobbies included shopping, visiting thrift stores for bargains, volunteering, and playing cards, which she was very competitive at. She was also a great cook, who loved to entertain family and friends. Carol was also one who could remember dates, never forgetting to send that very important birthday or anniversary card on that special day. Known by her family as the "plant whisperer," Carol had a green thumb that could bring back to life almost any dying plant. In her later years, Carol met a wonderful gentleman, Ken Bauer, who she spent 15 years with until his death.

She is survived by her children: Cheryl (Steven) Schafer of Punta Gorda, FL, James (Donna) Casey of Cambridge, WI, Maureen (James) Valenza of Cookeville, TN, and Gene (Diane) Casey of Edgerton, WI; six grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at the Whitcomb - Lynch Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Sunday from 1 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

A very warm and heartfelt thank you to the entire staff at Agrace HospiceCare for the wonderful care and compassion given to Carol during her final journey!