Carol "Ginger" Mair

August 8, 1952 - May 18, 2019

Spring Green, WI -- Carol J. "Ginger" Mair, age 66, of Spring Green, WI, went to her heavenly place on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at the Greenway Manor in Spring Green. She was born on August 8, 1952 in Janesville, the daughter of Ronald and Gale (Loughead) Mair. She was a graduate of Parkview High School. When Carol lived in Janesville, she worked at the Prent Corp and later Parkview High School. Later moving to Richland Center, she worked for Land's End, as well as Blutner Group and Dean Clinic in Madison. Carol loved to cook and bake, and she loved being with family and friends. She was an avid NASCAR fan of #24, Jeff Gordon. Carol started her family with Larry Schauer in 1972, and together had their three children: Lyn, Erik and Angie.

Carol is survived by two daughters, Lyn (Brent) Rieder and Angela (Andrew) Schauer-Mueller; grandchildren: Bradley (Beth) Wegner, Bryant (Taija Garms) Wegner, Brent Wegner, Mason Fenton, Megann Fenton, Chase Schauer, Hope Schauer, Angel Schauer, Skye Schauer, Reanna Schauer, Reid Schauer; step-grandchildren: Austin, Kenny and Heather Rieder; great grandchildren: Gavin Wegner, Addison Wegner, Erik Wegner and Phae Garms; step-mother, Charlotte Mair; sisters, Judy (Dale) Wenger and Ronda Mair; brothers, Jim Mair and Jeff (Lynnette) Mair; and many nieces; nephews; aunts; uncles; and cousins. She is predeceased by her parents, Ron and Gale Mair; former spouse, Larry Schauer; son, Erik Schauer; niece, Lisa Wenger; two great nieces, Grace and Ella Cooley; and many aunts and uncles.

A celebration of Carol's life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, with visitation from 10 a.m. until time of service. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com

Her family would like to thank the Greenway Manor in Spring Green where "Ginger" lived for the past 17 years. The residents and staff were her "family" of friends.