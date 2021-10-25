Janesville, WI - Carol F. Stevens, 74, of Janesville, passed away on October 18, 2021 at Mercy Hospital and Trauma Center in Janesville, Wisconsin. Carol was born on February 4, 1947, the daughter of Virgil and Charolette Rogers in Boscobel, Wisconsin.
Carol was a sewing magician. She loved quilting with her sisters and creating other crafts. She enjoyed going on cruises. Carol treasured the holidays, especially Christmas, as evidenced by her many decorations and baked goods. Carol adored being a dog Mom to her Pug puppies.
Carol is survived by her husband, Alan R. Stevens; her children: Brian Rutherford, Carla Rutherford, Travis (Vikki) Rutherford, Duane (Maria) Rutherford, Jasen (Chelsea) Rutherford and Christopher (Bobbie Jo) Rutherford. Also her step-children: Alan Stevens, Tiffany Stevens and Danielle Stevens. Carol leaves behind a legacy of 20 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. She is further survived by her siblings: Joan Rogers, Charleen Olson, Leroy Rogers, Linda Griffith and Patricia Keller as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
She is predeceased by her parents and siblings; Hallan Rogers, Loretta Reed, Delores Hunt and Beverly Sutherland.
A Memorial Gathering will be held on Saturday, October 30, 2021 from 1 until 3 pm at All Faiths Funeral Home, 1618 E. Racine St., Janesville, Wisconsin. All Faiths Funeral and Cremation Services of Janesville is honored to be assisting the family. Online expressions of sympathy and support may be made at: www.866allfaiths.com.
