Carol Dutcher

September 14, 1955 - December 20, 2022

Janesville, WI - Carol Dutcher, age 67, passed away after a long battle with Huntington's disease on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at home. She was born in Fairbanks, Alaska on September 14, 1955, the daughter of Richard and Marilynn (Haggerty) Dooley. She graduated from Milton High School in 1973. Carol married Kenneth Dutcher on September 15, 1973, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Milton, and he preceded her in death on November 23, 2005. She loved traveling and going to casinos, but her favorite times were spent with her children and grandchildren.

