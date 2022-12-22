Janesville, WI - Carol Dutcher, age 67, passed away after a long battle with Huntington's disease on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at home. She was born in Fairbanks, Alaska on September 14, 1955, the daughter of Richard and Marilynn (Haggerty) Dooley. She graduated from Milton High School in 1973. Carol married Kenneth Dutcher on September 15, 1973, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Milton, and he preceded her in death on November 23, 2005. She loved traveling and going to casinos, but her favorite times were spent with her children and grandchildren.
Carol is survived by her children, Ty Dutcher and Kari (James) Nelson; grandchildren: Jessica Nelson, Kasey (Nathan) Davis, and Seth Nelson; great grandchildren, Emma and Evie Davis; brother, Steven Dooley; numerous nieces and nephews; granddogs, Hougi and Jade; and many other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.
Private family services will be held. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com.
