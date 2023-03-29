March 25, 2023
Fort Atkinson, WI - Carol Diane Marchiafava, 86, Fort Atkinson, passed peacefully at home on Saturday, March 25, 2023.
Carol was born on June 8, 1936, in Janesville, WI to Bert and Patricia (O'Grady) Russell. She spent her childhood in Janesville where she grew up across the street from the man she would later marry. Carol married Joe Marchiafava on March 6, 1954. She and Joe owned and operated two different hotel/restaurants. The historic Landmark Hotel and Rathskeller bar located in Whitewater was a favorite of many locals. Carol's biggest passion was her family. She dedicated her life to raising her five children and traveling with her husband. She enjoyed bowling and horseback riding in her free time. When not with her family, she could often be found bartending at Brass Rail or Bitz's Outer Limits. Carol was an animal lover, especially when it came to her cats. She even took it upon herself to feed the stray cats near their home as she couldn't stand the thought of them without a home. Her grandchildren meant the world to her. She treasured the time spent with them and couldn't wait to take them to the park, pool, or movie theater. She always enjoyed the simple past times like word searches or puzzles.
She is survived by her children, Vickie (Barry) Buckelew, Sherry Stelse, Debbie Marchiafava, and Paul Marchiafava and Gary Stelse; grandchildren, Joey Buckelew, Justin (Jelsey) Buckelew, Megan (Scott) Lyght, Marty (Tim) Eichenberg, Michaela Stelse (Colin); great-grandchildren, Harley, Heaven, and Laykin Buckelew, and Charlie and Isla Eichenberg; sister-in-law, Carmella Gardner; nephew, Jon (Lela) Gardner. She was preceded in death by her parents; children Diane and Steve Marchiafava; brother Dale O'Grady; brother-in-law Jerry Gardner; nephews Maryk and Matt Gardner; niece Lucia Gardner.
A visitation will be held on Friday, March 31, 2023, from 4:00-6:00pm at Nitardy Funeral Home 1008 Madison Ave. Fort Atkinson, WI 53538. A celebration of Carol's life will follow at the American Legion Post 166 201 S. Water St. Fort Atkinson, WI 53538. A private burial will be held at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Janesville, WI at a later date.
The family would like to thank the staff at Rainbow Hospice and St. Mary's Hospital for their care of Carol. Online condolences may be made at www.nitardyfuneralhome.com
