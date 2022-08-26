Carol D. Birkholz

February 2, 1948 - August 24, 2022

Janesville, WI - Carolyn (Carol) Donna Birkholz passed away in the loving care of her daughter's arms on August 24, 2022 at the age of 74 at Rock Haven Nursing Home in Janesville, WI. She was born February 2, 1948 in Whitewater, WI to John and Barbara (Harvey) Colby. Carol lived in Whitewater with her two sisters and brother until 1960 when they moved to Janesville, WI. Carol graduated from Janesville High School in 1966 and was a proud member of the JHS band performing in front of the Unisphere at the New York World's Fair in 1965. At 18, Carol lost her mom and helped her father raise her younger siblings.

