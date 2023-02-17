Carol Ann (Youtzy) Churchill

JANESVILLE, WI - Carol a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, mother-in law, aunt, cousin and friend. Carol Ann Churchill (Youtzy) of Janesville, Wisconsin, passed away on February 4, 2023, at the age of 83.
She is survived by her beloved husband, Bruce; children, Robin (Delbert) Rittenhouse and Tami Churchill; grandchildren, Nicole (Bobby) Ragan and Ryan (Natalie) Rittenhouse; great-grandchildren, Mason, Arabella and Ethan Ragan, and Jackson Rittenhouse; and a sister, Sandi (Wayne) Swartwout.
Carol Churchill (Youtzy) graduated from Joseph A. Craig High School in 1957. She married the love of her life, Bruce Churchill. They were married 62 wonderful years. Carol worked in the Janesville School System for several years. Every Friday, Carol looked forward to seeing her "Lunch Bunch Gals". She was a friend and mentor to many. Carol was a wonderful person inside and out and will be dearly missed.
Private services were held for immediate family on February 6, 2023.
All Faiths Funeral & Cremation Services of Janesville is assisting the family. Online condolences can be shared at www.866allfaiths.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Carol Churchill as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.