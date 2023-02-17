Carol Ann (Youtzy) Churchill

August 9, 1939 - February 4, 2023

JANESVILLE, WI - Carol a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, mother-in law, aunt, cousin and friend. Carol Ann Churchill (Youtzy) of Janesville, Wisconsin, passed away on February 4, 2023, at the age of 83.

