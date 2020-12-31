February 26, 1947 - December 25, 2020
Janesville, WI - Carol Ann Paterick, age 73, of Janesville, passed away on Christmas Day, Decemeber 25, 2020 at her home. She was born in Highland, Wisconsin on February 26, 1947; the daughter of Dale and Bertha (Warne) Shepherd. She grew up on the family farm in Plateville, Wisconsin, and later married Joseph Lee Paterick in Janesville on October 25, 1969. Joseph and Carol were blessed with six children, and Carol devoted her life to caring for her family. Carol loved being a grandma, and enjoyed tending to her flower beds and garden.
She is survived by her six children: Lauri (Dan) Rankin, Julie Egan, Theresa (John) Dummer, Jolene (Terry) Ciesla, Heather Paterick, and Joseph Paterick II; nine grandchildren: Kayleigh, Michael, and Nicholas Vickerman, Christopher Crocker, Anthony Egan, Paige and Hailey Ciesla, Zara Paterick, and Brenden Wilson; two great grandchildren: Maryann Frankum and T'Andre McDaniel; and many extended members of the family. Carol is preceded in death by her husband Joseph, in 2008; her parents; and six siblings: Morris, Merlin, Loren, Earl, Linda, and Susan.
A private family service is being held with committal to Mount Olivet Catholic Cemetery. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com