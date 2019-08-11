March 5, 1944 - August 8, 2019

Evansville, WI -- Carol Ann Montour (Gray), age 75, of Evansville, WI (formerly of Suring), passed away on Thursday, August 8, 2019 with family by her side. Carol was born on March 5, 1944 to the late Elvin and Mae (Potts) Gray in Pekin, IL. Carol was from a family of 9 siblings. On February 14, 1966 Carol married Sylvester "Todd" Montour of Shawano County, WI. Carol worked very hard throughout her life with Metz Baking Co. She retired at age 59, when she and Todd moved to the Suring area in 1996, after living in the Janesville area for over 25 years. Carol enjoyed being outdoors and working in her gardens. She also enjoyed crafts such as crocheting, sewing and ceramics. Carol had a very loving heart, and would offer help and support to many; she would put aside her interests for other people. She enjoyed company, family and friends alike. Most of all she enjoyed family gatherings and good conversation.

Carol is survived by three maternal children: Sheryl (Chris) Gorniak of Janesville, William (Denise) Montour of Philadelphia, and Jeffrey (Renee Smith) Montour of Janesville; two stepchildren, Beverly (Tim) Barr of Beloit and Michael (Sharon) Montour of Gillett; five siblings; 13 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren; several step-grandchildren; and great-grandchildren. She is further survived by many nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Todd; three brothers: Charles Gray, Earl Gray, and Gerald Gray.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Suring, WI, from 9 a.m. until the funeral service at 10 a.m. with Pastor Bill Krauss. Gruetzmacher Funeral Home in Suring is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.gruetzmacherfuneralhome.com.