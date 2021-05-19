May 16, 2021
Evansville, WI - Carol Ann Meier age 77 passed away on Sunday May 16, 2021 at the Edgerton Care center. She was born on June 17, 1943 on the farm in rural Evansville the daughter of Clarence and Lucy (Heritage) Warner. Carol married Ronald Meier on August 12, 1961 in the Methodist Church and he preceded her in death on May 8, 2020. Carol worked as a teacher at Kids Corner for 32 years which she thoroughly enjoyed. She also loved going to the Casinos and was normally very lucky. She was a collector of all things Raggedy Ann and Andy which she displayed through out the house. A proud fan of Barry Manilow and went to a number of his concerts . Everyone said she made the best chocolate chip cookies and she swore that she followed the recipe on the bag , but we think she added something to it.
Carol was a loving wife, mother, Grandmother , Great Grandmother and sister, she enjoyed spending time with family and dear friends
Angie and Harlan Miller and Della and Gordon Franklin.. Also her dog Rasco.
She was a kind and caring person and will be greatly missed.
Carol is survived by sons Randy (Jean) Meier Janesville and Tim Meier Pinellas Park Florida, Grandchildren Teresa Pirkel, Brandon (Cara) Butterfield . Great Grandchildren Justin, Aaron and Brody. Brother John Warner, sisters Susan Whiteaker, Betty Geiger, Clara(Bob)Ovre.
Preceded in death by brothers Frank Warner, Ed Warner, and sisters Hazel Moe and Mary Lee
The family would like to thank the Evansville First Responders , caring neighbors , Staff at Edgerton Care Center and Agrace Hospice .
A graveside service will be held at 1:00pm on Friday May 21, 2021 in Maple Hill Cemetery Evansville. A visitation will be held from 12:00 noon until 1:00pm at the Ward-Hurtley funeral Home Evansville. Condolences may be expressed at wardhurtley.com