Carol Ann Krueger

December 15, 1936 - December 27, 2019

Beloit, WI -- Carol A. Krueger of Beloit, WI, passed away on December 27th, 2019, surrounded by her daughters and loved ones. She showed true determination and strength while fighting Dementia/Alzheimer's since 2006. Carol was born December 15, 1936 to Frank and Agnes (Larson) Dary. Carol attended Waterman Elementary, Roosevelt Jr. High, and Beloit Memorial High School. She was known as "Twinkle Toes" on the dance floor. She wed Richard "Dick" Krueger on July 14, 1956. They were married 49 years until Richard's death, February 14, 2006. Carol and Dick had three girls. Carol, Dick and the girls all enjoyed the great outdoors: camping, boating, fishing, and water skiing on the Rock River; as well as snowmobiling and downhill skiing in WI, the UP and CO.

In addition to working at JC Penney, Carol also worked at Krueger's Sport Shop in Beloit. Carol and Dick purchased Rita's Tavern in 1968, which expanded into Krueger's Cove restaurant. For 18 years, it was well-known in the community for its fish fry and ribeye sandwiches. Krueger's Cove was popular among tourists, boaters and locals until it was sold in 1986. Carol made a great Brandy Old Fashioned and lefse, which she enjoyed sharing with friends and family. When their girls were old enough to run the restaurant, Carol and Dick spent many years traveling in their motor home. They visited over 40 states, as well as Canada and Mexico. Additionally, they traveled abroad to Germany, Switzerland, Italy, and South East Asia.

Carol is survived by three daughters: Kim Krueger, Marcy Tobias, Karla Krueger and partner Karen Stone; grandchildren, Brandon (Emily) Goetzman, and Hannah Tobias.

Carol's Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Skip's in Afton, WI from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. (Krueger's Cove) ribeye steak sandwiches, cheeseburgers, and drinks will be provided. All are very welcome! A short toast to Carol will be held at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Beloit Regional Hospice.