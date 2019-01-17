April 27, 1936 - January 15, 2019
Whitewater, WI -- Carol Ann Kaufman, 82, of Whitewater, and formerly of Lauderdale Lakes, died Tuesday, January 15, 2019, at St. Luke's Medical Center in Milwaukee, WI. She was born April 27, 1936 in Chicago, IL, the daughter to the late Elmer H. and Mabel (Lindholm) Nelson. Carol married Kenneth Kaufman on August 18, 1958 in Dubuque, IA. Carol worked in their family office of Kaufman Insurance & Real Estate Agency of Palmyra, WI until her retirement in 2001 with Kenneth. After 53 years of marriage, Kenneth preceded her in death on February 21, 2012. She was an active member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church of Elkhorn, serving in the church choir. Carol taught exercise and aerobics classes in her free time. She also enjoyed line dancing. Carol was an avid Green Bay Packer fan.
Carol is survived by her two sisters, Virginia "Ginger" Blaedow and Judy (Jim) Robel both of Palmyra, WI; numerous nieces and nephews; several great and great-great nieces and nephews; and by a host of other relatives and dear friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Kenneth; and sister, Barbara Orthal.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. on Monday, January 21, 2019 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 107 W. Walworth St. Elkhorn, WI, with Fr. Greg Chycinski officiating. Visitation will be 9:30 a.m. until service time Monday at church. Interment will be 2:30 p.m. on Monday at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Palmyra, WI. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Jude's Children Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105, or a charity of your choice. Online guest book at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com. Arrangements for Kaufman Family handled by Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory of Elkhorn, WI.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse