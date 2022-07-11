Edgerton, WI - Carol Ann Horton age 80 died unexpectedly Monday July 4, 2022 at her home. Carol was born on September 1, 1941 in Stoughton, WI, to Irving and Frances (Waldo) Snell. She graduated from Cambridge High School, Cambridge, Wisconsin and married her husband John on June 30, 1963 in Edgerton, WI. Carol worked for IKI, Edgerton for over 30 years.
Carol loved being outdoors. Walking, gardening, yardwork, and taking care of her flowers. She loved baking, especially cookies, always making sure you had some to take home. She also couldn't wait to make her zucchini bread and Christmas pretzels. She was always smiling and the first person to help when they needed it; thinking of others before herself.
Carol is survived by her daughter Kim (Jeff) Huberd of Edgerton, siblings Duane Snell of Edgerton, Robert (Judy) Snell of Edgerton, James Snell of Madison, and Grace Sage of Janesville. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband John, brother Richard Snell, and sisters Kay Davis, Marian Yeadon, and Alice Nelson.
Funeral services will be held Friday July 15, 2022 at 1130 a.m. at the Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Edgerton. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until time of services at the funeral home. Burial will be at Fulton Cemetery. The Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Edgerton is assisting the family with arrangements.
You are not gone...
You've simply gone on, on to God and on to the greater truth. May peace be yours, always.
To plant a tree in memory of Carol Horton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.