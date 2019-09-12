Carol Ann Gevaart

March 29, 1937 - September 10, 2019

Formerly Janesville, WI -- Carol Ann (Clossay) Gevaart, age 82, a former long-time Janesville resident, passed away on September 10, 2019 at Fort Health Care, Fort Atkinson. She was born on March 29, 1937 in Jamaica, NY, the daughter of George and Marion (Law) Clossay. Carol was a phenomenal woman, wife, mother and grandmother. She knew no strangers, and was a friend and "light" to so many. Throughout her youth, she lived in Glens Falls, NY, Elkhart, IN and Marinette, WI, before starting her college education. She attended Lawrence University in Appleton WI, where she met her husband, and graduated from Ball State in Muncie, IN, where she was a sorority sister and member of Delta Zeta. Professionally, Carol specialized in communicative disorders. She also attended Clark School for the Deaf in Northampton MA. Carol completed her Masters' Degree in Speech and Language Pathology at the University of Wisconsin Whitewater. She was a member of: the WI State Teachers Association since 1960, the National Speech, Hearing & Language Association, and the Wisconsin Education Association Council (WEAC). Carol was a Speech Pathologist in the Milton school system for over 27 years.

Carol was married to Goodrich "Jack" Gevaart in Augusta, GA on July 2, 1960. Carol coordinated many family outings and adventures that included camping trips throughout the United States and Canada during the summer months. She was a proud, energetic and enthusiastic cheerleader for all the kids and grandkids athletic and performing arts activities. Carol enjoyed traveling with Jack and had fond memories of trips to Europe and Canada. Her last big vacation was in 2007, when the entire Gevaart family (kids and grandkids) enjoyed a cruise to Alaska. After Jack's passing, Carol spent six years living and receiving care at Fairhaven Retirement Community. She enjoyed the numerous resident activities including political discussions with other residents, spiritual services, watching Turner Classic Movies, arts and crafts activities. She enjoyed visits from all of her grandchildren, and frequently adorned her door and walls with Marcela and Trayton's artwork. She kept photos of her family throughout her room, and would proudly share stories to anyone willing to listen. The halls and walls at Fairhaven will never be the same without her.

She is survived by her children: Mark G. (Cindy) Gevaart of Fort Wayne IN, Glen A. (Melinda) Gevaart of Portage, MI, Gretchen M. (Alex) Gevaart-Torres of Elkhorn WI; and her grandchildren: Goodrich Jack Gevaart II, Neely Gevaart, Tyler Gevaart, Lauren Gevaart, Jacob Gevaart, Trayton Torres, Marcela Torres, all of whom will miss her very much. Carol was preceded in death by her husband, Goodrich "Jack" Gevaart; and her parents, George Clossay and Marion (Law) Clossay. Carol is now enjoying renewed life, free of MS (Multiple Sclerosis) with the body of Jesus.

Visitation will be Saturday September 14, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. with a service to follow at 11 a.m. at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home at 1010 N. Wright Road, Janesville WI. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations in Carol's honor be made to the Fairhaven Employee Fund or the Fairhaven Foundation at 435 W. Starin Road, Whitewater, WI 53190.

Henke-Clarson Funeral Home

