August 9, 1945 - January 21, 2020

Brodhead, WI -- Carol Ann Ayen, age 74, passed away peacefully at her home in Brodhead. Carol was born the daughter of Leonard and Ethel (Frey) Vogel on August 9, 1945, at her family farm near Footville. She attended the little red one room school house right up the road from her family farm, and she worked on the dairy farm until 2005. Carol liked to attend various bible study groups, she enjoyed listening to NPR Radio, cooking, scrap booking and collecting recipes.

Carol is survived by two children, Michael (Tracy) Ayen and Jeff Ayen; six grandchildren: Matthew (Stacey) Ayen, Nicholaus Ayen, Tyler (Bryanna) Shear, Tanner Shear, Tayanae (Nicholas Page) Shear and Samantha Ayen; four great-grandchildren: Gannon Shear, Rylee Shear, Nolan Ayen and Madalyn Page; three nieces: Gayla (Jeff) Schultz, Andrea (John) Lauper and Jennifer Trader; and many other nieces; nephews; other relatives and special friends. Carol was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Joyce Statz; and a nephew, Todd Trader.

Funeral services will be held at the DL Newcomer Funeral Home, 1105 E. 9th Avenue in Brodhead on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at 12 p.m. A visitation will also take place at the funeral home on Sunday from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will conclude on Monday January 27, 2020 at 10 a.m. at the Milton Lawn Cemetery Chapel in Janesville. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to the family in her memorial.

www.dlnewcomerfuneralhome.com 608-897-2484

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at the Collinwood Memory Care Center in Brodhead for the care they gave to Carol.