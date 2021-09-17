Janesville, WI - Carol A. Vesely, age 88, of Janesville, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 12, 2021, at the St. Elizabeth Manor in Footville. Carol was born in Janesville on May 10, 1933; the daughter of Leonard and Dorothy (Schindler) Edmunds. She was married to John B. "Ben" Adams in 1955. Ben preceded in her in death in 1966. Carol was married once again to Don R. Vesely on January 20, 1969, and they shared 40 years together before his passing on October 6, 2009. She worked as a Secretary for Parker Pen for many years, retiring in 1969. Carol enjoyed camping, playing Bridge with friends, golfing, and was considered by most to be an avid Fisherwoman. She was a faithful and devoted member of the Nativity of Mary Catholic Church, and was an honorary member of the Elks Lodge. She will be fondly remembered as a fun loving and animated woman who had a wonderful sense of humor.
Carol is survived by her sister, Arlene's children (they thought of Carol as their second mother): Mary Gloede, Pat McKillips, Kris Arn, Carol (Tim) Sherman, Kathleen (Steve) Mallmann and Mike (fiancé, Kelly) McKillips; and further survived by her brother, Fred Edmunds; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
She is preceded in death by first husband, John B. "Ben" Adams; second husband, Donald R. Vesely; her parents; and siblings: Arlene (brother in-law, James) McKillips, Daniel Edmunds, and Sandra Edmunds; sister in-law, Angela Edmunds; brother and sister in-law, Frank and Rita Bartz; and nephew, James McKillips II.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, September 20, 2021, at the NATIVITY OF MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH; with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass. Committal will immediately follow Mass to Mount Olivet Catholic Cemetery. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
Carol's nieces and nephews would like to thank the Sisters and staff of St. Elizabeth Manor and Marquardt Hospice for the care and support they provided.
