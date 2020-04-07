March 6, 1954 - March 30, 2020
Whitewater, WI -- Carol A. Ott, 66, of Whitewater, WI, passed away on Friday, March 20, 2020 at her home. Carol was born on March 6, 1954 to the late Eugene and Dorothy (Pollock) Robbins. She was a 1972 graduate of Whitewater High School, and then attended Blackhawk Technical College and received an Associate's Degree in Food Science. On December 2, 1972 in Fort Atkinson, WI, Carol married Roger Ott. She worked for many years in Jefferson at the Tyson Food Plant. She also worked in the Purina Plant, and, most recently, at Nasco. Carol loved to go deer hunting, garden, ride motorcycles, sew and was a classic car enthusiast.
Carol is survived by her loving husband, Roger Ott, son, Levi (Sarah) Ott; grandson, Vallyn; brothers, Eugene and Dale Robbins; sister, Kathy Knaack; two brothers-in-law; two sisters-in-law; five nieces; five nephews; and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; and a niece, Christine Robbins.
A private family burial will take place. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton are assisting the family with arrangements.
