December 5, 1936 - October 14, 2018
Cassville, WI -- Carol A. Demert passed away, surrounded by her church family, on Sunday, October 14, 2018. Carol was born to Clayton and Bessie Honeysett on December 5, 1936. She married Len Demert in 1955. Together, their legacy continues with their four daughters: Carla and Bruce Flesch, Lynn and Roger Langseth, Patty and Jack Nicolay, and Penny and Marcus Neal, nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; members of the Demert family and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, and her loving husband, Len, Carol was preceded in death by her brother, Ralph (Georgia) Honeysett.
How do you summarize a life in a few words? She taught us how to sew, how to bake cookies, how to make great grilled cheese sandwiches, to always put others first, to be forgiving, and how to love Jesus.
1 Peter 5:6-7 "God takes delight in ordinary people. . . God's strong hand is on you. . . Live carefree before God, He is most careful with you." Carol knew that in God's hands an ordinary woman could be used to do extraordinary things each day in the lives she touched, lessons she taught and people she loved.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 20, 2018, at 3 p.m. at the River Valley Community Center in Cassville with Pastor Don Zahurance officiating. Private family burial will be held at a later date. Family and friends may call on Saturday from 1 p.m. until time of services at the River Valley Community Center. Memorials may be made to Schools for Haiti, 301 Wiota Street, Cassville, WI 53806 or online at www.schools4haiti.org. Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory in Cassville is serving the family. Online condolences: www.martinschwartzfuneralhomes.com
