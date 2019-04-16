July 1, 1950 - April 13, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Carol A. Brown, 68, of Janesville, WI, passed away peacefully and dignified on Saturday, April 13, 2019 in Janesville, WI. She was born on July 1, 1950 in Elmhurst, IL, the daughter of Walter and Anne (Kopecky) Celusta. Carol was a graduate of Hinsdale High School, Hinsdale, IL. She married Robert Brown on May 17, 2015. Carol was employed by the American Cancer Society as an accountant. She was a very outgoing and giving person, a devoted grandmother who cherished family traditions and always put her loved ones first. Carol enjoyed crafting, traveling, dancing, church picnics, polka music, fishing and watching sunsets on the Wisconsin River.

Survivors include her husband, Robert Brown of Janesville; children, Jennifer (Anthony) Wyels of Beloit, WI and Josh (Amanda) Martin of Janesville, WI; grandchildren, Lilianna and Philip Wyels, both of Beloit; brothers, Alan Celusta of Door County, WI, and Robert Celusta of Nashville, TN. She was predeceased by her parents and daughter, Tracy Bryant.

Memorial services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 18, 2019 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, with Pastor Norman Starks officiating. Memorial donations may be given in her name to St. Jude Catholic Church or Juvenile Diabetes Research: https://www.jdrf.org/. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com