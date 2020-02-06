August 2, 1941 - January 31, 2020

Formerly or Medford, WI -- Carol A. Amundson, age 78, a former resident of Medford, passed away on January 31, 2020 at Abbotsford Health Care Center, Abbotsford, where she had resided for the past 3 years, most recently under the care of Hope Hospice and Palliative Care. She was surrounded by her loving family. Carol was born to the late Clarence A. and Eleanor A. (Fancher) Scidmore on August 2, 1941 in Janesville, WI. She attended Spencer Area Elementary School and was a graduate of Janesville Craig High School. She married DeLyle Amundson on December 26, 1959 in Janesville, they were later divorced. After her marriage, Carol worked at Harvey Company, Weather Shield Manufacturing, and in retirement, worked at Happy Joe's. In her free time, Carol enjoyed cooking, curling, golfing, bowling, trips to the casino, traveling, and spending time with family. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Whittlesey.

Carol is survived by her special friend, Lloyd Gebert, of Medford; children: Stuart (Lynn) Amundson of Medford, Steve (Marcy) Amundson of Abbotsford, Kristine (Ken) Dean of Warrens, and Timothy Amundson of Poynette; 11 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; siblings, Don (Dianne) Scidmore of Thorp, and Dale (Ruth) Scidmore of Stone Lake; and sister-in-law, Lois Scidmore of Conway, AR. Along with her parents, Carol is also preceded in death by her brother, Robert.

A memorial service for Carol will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Medford with Pastor Ralph Shorey officiating. Visitation will take place at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of the service at 11 a.m. Burial will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Carol's name can be made out to Hope Hospice and Palliative Care. Hemer Funeral Service of Medford and Rib Lake have been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences can be left at www.hemerfuneralservice.com.