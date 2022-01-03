Janesville, WI/Huntington, IN - Carmen W. Saldana, 58 passed away on December 21, 2021, at Mercy HealthCare and Trauma Center. He was born October 15, 1963, in Janesville to the later Peter and Janet (Ells) Saldana. Carmen was a graduate of Parker High School. He married YooMi Ann Saladino on September 11, 1993. Together they had two children Thomas and Sarah. He loved muscle cars, which included him enjoying going to car shows, working on cars, and taking road trips. Carmen also loved the Green Bay Packers and attending Packer games. In 2019 Carmen retired from General Motors in Fort Wayne, Indiana after working 33 years.
He is survived by his wife YooMi; his children Thomas Saldana and Sarah (Dustin) Adamson; longtime friend, Maynard Miller of 40 plus years; sister Yolanda Saldana; and two aunts: Mary Draves, Helen (James) Funk, and uncle John (Cherrie) Ells.
He is preceded in death by his parents, and uncle Henry Ells and aunt Marlene Ells; and uncle-in-law Harvey Draves.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11 AM on January 8, 2022, at APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME, 21 South Austin Rd. Janesville, WI with Thomas Marr officiating. Visitation on January 7, 2022, from 4-6 PM at the Funeral Home and January 8, 2022 from 9 to 11 AM. Burial will take place at Milton Lawns Memorial Park. Please visit www.apfelwolfe.com to send online condolences to the family.
