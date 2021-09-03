Machesney Park, IL - Carmen G. Harstad age 76 of Machesney Park, IL and formerly of Beloit, WI died Wednesday September 1, 2021 in her home. She was born January 25, 1945 to the late George and Carmen (Chamberlain) Zierath in Winona, MN. Carmen graduated from Janesville Craig High School, class of 1963. She married Roger L. Harstad on October 10, 1965 at First Lutheran Church in Janesville. Carmen worked as the Regional Director of Human Resources for the Simmons Mattress Company for many years until her retirement in 2007. She was a former active member of the Red Hat Society and Zonta International. Carmen enjoyed trips to the cabin up north, snow birding to Texas and any activity that included her family. She will be remembered for her passion for shopping and taking great pride in her appearance.
Carmen is survived by her husband of 56 years, Roger Harstad; her daughter, Leslyn (Tom) Taylor; her granddaughter, Shawna (Ray) Kassal; two grandsons, Corey Flock and Logan Flock; one great granddaughter, Koraleigh Kassal and her brother, Ted (Rosalie) Zierath.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Pat (Russ) Wells and her three aunts, Dorothy, Fran & Esther Zierath
The family would like to thank the staff at Swedish American Wound Clinic & Heartland Hospice for the care they gave Carmen.
Carmen's Funeral Service will be 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 in the BRIAN MARK FUNERAL HOME, 1000 Inman Parkway, Beloit with Rev. Tony Dusso officiating. Friends will be received on Tuesday from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. in the Funeral Home and again on Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service in the Funeral Home. Entombment will follow in Floral Lawns Cemetery, South Beloit, IL. In lieu of flowers, a memorial is being established. Please share a memory or a condolence with the Harstad Family on our website.