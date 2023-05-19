Carmelita F. Gloede

July 17, 1930 - May 1, 2023

Janesville, WI - Carmelita F. Gloede, age 92, of Janesville, passed away peacefully into eternity on Monday, May 1, 2023 at Rock Haven Assisted Living Facility in Janesville. She was born in Milton Township on July 17, 1930; the daughter of Robert and Gladys (Yale) Kelly. She was employed with Wisconsin Telephone Co. from 1946 to 1950 in both Janesville and Beloit. Carmelita married Robert Gloede in 1950 at the St. Mary Catholic Church in Janesville. She was employed at Woodman's Grocery Store for 30 years, retiring in 1992. Carm was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She enjoyed family gatherings, sports, and Euchre tournaments. Carm was a member of the water aerobics group at the YMCA and an active member of St. William Catholic Church. Carm's best memories are of their Fish Lake cabin they had for 20 years. She entertained many relatives and spent quality time with children and grandchildren.

