Janesville, WI - Carmelita F. Gloede, age 92, of Janesville, passed away peacefully into eternity on Monday, May 1, 2023 at Rock Haven Assisted Living Facility in Janesville. She was born in Milton Township on July 17, 1930; the daughter of Robert and Gladys (Yale) Kelly. She was employed with Wisconsin Telephone Co. from 1946 to 1950 in both Janesville and Beloit. Carmelita married Robert Gloede in 1950 at the St. Mary Catholic Church in Janesville. She was employed at Woodman's Grocery Store for 30 years, retiring in 1992. Carm was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She enjoyed family gatherings, sports, and Euchre tournaments. Carm was a member of the water aerobics group at the YMCA and an active member of St. William Catholic Church. Carm's best memories are of their Fish Lake cabin they had for 20 years. She entertained many relatives and spent quality time with children and grandchildren.
Carm is survived by her children: Gary (Andy) Gloede, Gail Schultz, Renee (Mike) Kuehne and Kim (Troy) Simonson; grandchildren: Margo (Walt) Fudge, Corey (Julie) Gloede, Kyle Schultz, Kris (Jeannie) Schultz, Kara Brock, Luke Kuehne, Zach (Elizabeth) Kuehne, Jake (Emily) Kuehne, Cody Simonson and Cullin Simonson; great grandchildren: Jaylen, Isaiah, Elijah, Micah, Kason, Karder, Levi, Jackson, Clara, Cullen, Finley, Harper, Rowan, Murphy, Mikey, Bennett and Dylan; siblings: Barb DeVoe, Dick Kelly and Tom Kelly; and numerous extended family members and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Gladys Kelly; her husband of 62 years, Robert C. Gloede; siblings: Betty Meyer, Joann Hanthorn, Geraldine Quaerna, Rosie Woodrell and Peggy Sadler; and son in-law, Dale Schultz.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 25, 2023 in the LIFE CELEBRATION CENTER at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
Carm's family would like to thank all of the Rock Haven "Sandstone East" Staff members; especially Stephanie and Heather. Also a special thanks to the Agrace Hospice Staff; especially: Erin, Morgan, and Ashley for their exceptional care
To plant a tree in memory of Carmelita Gloede as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.