Carlyn DeHaan

January 9, 2021
Janesville, WI - Carlyn T. DeHaan, 63 of Janesville, WI, died on Saturday, January 9, 2021 at St. Mary's Hospital of Madison. She was born November 16, 1957 in Elkhorn, WI, the daughter of Richard and Florence (Thingstad) DeHaan. She was preceded in death by her mother, Florence in June of 2012.
Carlyn is survived by her father, Richard DeHaan of Elkhorn, brother, David (Kim) DeHaan of Elkhorn, nephew, Derek (Alicia) DeHaan and their children, Caroline and Liam all of North Carolina, niece, Kylee (Tyler) Baur and their children, Everett, Lauren and Maren all of Elkhorn, fiancé, Patrick Rowley of Janesville, special friend, Cheryl Wright and many others too numerous to mention.
Carlyn graduated from Delavan/Darien High School in 1976 and then went on to work at Rock Haven in Janesville as a nurse for over 32 years, retiring in 2014. Carlyn had a great personality and a great sense of humor; she could make you laugh until you cried. She had a variety of dogs throughout her years, but the one that was most special to her was her pug, named Asia.
Her father, Richard, was her crutch and he will miss her dearly. She will now need to look down on him and will always be his guardian angel.
The family would like to thank all of Carlyn's friends that reached out with condolences on Facebook. She passed away to young, but she will no longer be in pain and we know she will be welcomed to walk with the Lord and make people smile.
Entombment will be 1:00PM on Thursday, January 14, 2021 at Roselawn Memory Gardens in Township of Delavan, WI. Online guest book available at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com. Haase-Lockwoood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory completed arrangements for the DeHaan Family.
Remember Me
To the living, I am gone.
To the sorrowful, I will never return.
To the angry, I was cheated.
But to the happy, I am at peace.
And to the faithful, I have never left.
I cannot speak, but I can listen.
I cannot be seen, but I can be heard.
So as you stand upon a shore,
Gazing at a beautiful sea, Remember Me.
As you look upon a flower and admire its simplicity, Remember Me.
Remember Me in your hearts,
Your thoughts and your memories of the times we loved,
the times we cried, the times we fought, the times we laughed.
For if you always think of me, I will never have gone.