Carlton R. Roehrdanz

Fond du Lac, WI - Carlton "Carl" Robert Roehrdanz of Fond du Lac, died at home on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 following a battle with cancer. He was born on February 5, 1942, the son of Walter and Bernice Roehrdanz. After graduating from Fond du Lac High School, he attended a year of college before entering the military. Carl joined the U.S. Air Force in 1961 and served five years in Texas and Germany. While in Germany he enjoyed traveling to several surrounding countries. In April of 1964 he married Patricia Kintzler and had two sons, Andrew and Daniel.
After returning to the U.S. in 1967 he was employed as a computer programmer analyst at Marquette University. In 1969 he started a cooperative computer center for school districts in southeast Wisconsin while working for the Cooperative Educational Service Agency in Waukesha. In 1979 until retiring in 2000 he was the Computer Services Director for Rock County. In Janesville he worked many years with Boy Scouts. Carl was involved with the formation of the Governmental Information Processing Association of WI and served on the board of directors for several years.
On May 3, 1986 he married Kazuyo Nishimoto of Japan. After retiring in 2000, the couple moved to Fond du Lac where they enjoyed their lake home. Carl was an active member of Salem United Methodist Church and enjoyed working on various committees and work projects around the church.
Carl is survived by his wife, Kazuyo; two sons, Andrew Roehrdanz of Little Rock, AR and Daniel (Tracy) Roehrdanz of Cudahy, WI; two grandchildren, Ashley Roehrdanz and Alexis Roehrdanz; one step granddaughter, Brittany Martin; two sisters, MarJean (Neal) Buck of Fond du Lac and Claire (Frank) Murphy of Egg Harbor, WI; one brother, David Roehrdanz; and other relatives. He was preceded in death by his parents.
The visitation will be held Saturday, February 26, 2022 from 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM at Salem United Methodist Church. The memorial service will follow at 12:00 PM on Saturday at church. Cremation has taken place and inurnment will be held in Rienzi Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to Salem United Methodist Church in Carl's name.
Services are in the care of Uecker-Witt Funeral Home, 524 North Park Avenue, Fond du Lac, WI, 54935. Additional information and guestbook can be found at ueckerwitt.com
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.