February 22, 1994 - May 20, 2021
Janesville, WI - Carlos Alberto Cruz Portillo, age 27, of Janesville, WI passed away on May 20, 2021. Carlos was born on February 22, 1994, in Comayagua, Honduras. He attended the school Jose Cecilio Del Valle in Comayagua. He came to Milton, WI at the age of eight where he attended Milton schools and that is where he learned to speak English. He graduated from Janesville Parker High School in 2013. Carlos was employed by B&G Foods in Stoughton, WI.
He was affectionately known as "Carlitos" by his family and "Charlie" by his close friends. Carlos was a very humble, sweet and caring individual. He got along with everyone and just wanted everyone to be happy. He was a loving and hands on dad with his daughter. She was his life. He loved to take her fishing and just spend time with her.
Carlos enjoyed working and tinkering with just about anything. He had a passion for working on cars. Carlos enjoyed eating (especially his Mom's Honduran cooking), fishing, singing karaoke, playing video games, drinking his tequila, singing "corredos", and hanging out with his family and friends. He enjoyed visiting Colorado so much that he made it his goal to move there. His dream in life was to be successful and provide for his family. He was happy if they were happy.
He is survived by his daughter, Milan Cruz; mother, Johana Cruz (Hause) of Janesville, WI; father, Lloyd (Shannon) Hause of Colorado Springs,CO; siblings: Robert (Caitlyn) Cruz Portillo of Colorado Springs, CO and Marlon (Edith) Cruz Portillo of Colorado Springs, CO; grandparents, Carlos and Francia Cruz of Comayagua, Honduras; uncle, Juan (Melodie) Cruz Portillo of Beloit, WI; aunt, Gabriella Cruz Portillo of Comayagua, Honduras; uncle, Lon Hause of Denver, CO; uncle, Bill (Nancy) Evans of Florida; aunt, Kelly (Alvin) Watkins of Janesville, WI; best friend, Ray (Jamie) Hernandez of Beloit, WI; several great aunts, great uncles, cousins, nieces and several friends.
A visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 29, 2021, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, followed by a celebration of life from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the LIFE CELEBRATION CENTER AT SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com